Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's Last Rites In Singhbhum Today
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, and several ministers, MPs, and MLAs offered floral tributes to the departed soul.
Governor Gangwar described Soren's demise as“an irreparable loss to the state,” while extending condolences to the bereaved family.
Soren, 55, had been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Delhi, after suffering a brain stroke 12 days ago. His body reached Ranchi around 10 a.m. and was taken directly to the Assembly premises for a farewell. His last rites will be performed today at his ancestral home in Singhbhum.
Leaders across the political spectrum mourned his passing. Mahua Maji, Rajya Sabha MP, said,“Ramdas Soren was a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand movement who devoted his life to the poor and backward. His absence leaves a void not easily filled.”
Subodhkant Sahay, former Union Minister, said,“Coming from the tribal community, he was known for his honesty and simplicity. The state has yet to recover from the loss of Shibu Soren, and now another stalwart is gone.”
Ravindra Ray, BJP leader, commented,“As Education Minister, he worked with integrity. His untimely demise is painful for the entire state.”
Irfan Ansari, Health Minister, said,“He was the tallest leader of the Kolhan area and a respected voice of the tribal society -- a simple, hardworking man who dedicated his life to public service.”
Raghubar Das, former Jharkhand CM, said,“His demise is extremely sad. May Baba Vaidyanath grant peace to his soul.”
Deepika Pandey Singh, Panchayati Raj Minister, said,“His contribution to public life will always be remembered.”
There is a palpable wave of mourning across Jharkhand as people remember Ramdas Soren's commitment to education, tribal rights, and grassroots development.
