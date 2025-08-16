403
Trump claims twenty-five percent chance Putin meeting will fail
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said there is a one-in-four chance that his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska may not succeed.
Speaking to Fox News Radio on Thursday, Trump acknowledged the risks but stressed that the Anchorage meeting, set for Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, is designed to pave the way for further talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.
“This meeting sets up the second meeting,” Trump explained, adding there was still “a 25% chance it will not be successful.” He said a follow-up summit, potentially involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, would be “extremely important,” especially for negotiations over a possible peace deal that could include territorial exchanges.
Earlier this week, Trump hinted publicly that a resolution would likely require “land swaps.” The Kremlin has already suggested it received an “acceptable offer” from Washington, delivered last week by US special envoy Steve Witkoff during talks with Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Witkoff’s visit as “productive” and said it laid the foundation for the Alaska summit.
Putin, for his part, praised the Trump administration’s “energetic and sincere” efforts to end the war in Ukraine and create conditions for lasting peace between Moscow, Washington, and Europe.
