Published emails reveal Obama intel director’s part in Russiagate hoax
(MENAFN) Newly declassified documents released by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard suggest that senior Obama-era officials forced through the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on alleged Russian election interference, despite internal objections.
The emails, dated December 22, 2016, show then-DNI James Clapper instructing top intelligence leaders to set aside normal procedures and present a unified conclusion. This came after then-NSA Director Mike Rogers warned Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, and CIA Director John Brennan that the NSA lacked adequate access to intelligence and needed more time to be confident in its assessment.
Clapper rejected Rogers’ concerns, insisting “more time is not negotiable” and stressing that the CIA, NSA, FBI, and ODNI needed to be “on the same page” to support the report. He described the effort as a “team sport” just hours before the ICA’s first draft was delivered.
The directive followed a meeting between President Barack Obama, Clapper, Brennan, and other top officials in which Obama ordered a report on Russia’s alleged election meddling.
DNI Gabbard argued that the documents prove intelligence standards were deliberately compromised to create a “manufactured” assessment, driving the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Earlier declassifications also suggested Hillary Clinton and her allies—backed by groups linked to George Soros—helped engineer the claims, expecting the FBI to act on them.
Moscow has consistently denied interfering in US elections. The Russiagate controversy, however, led to years of political turmoil, strained US-Russia ties, sanctions, and diplomatic fallout.
