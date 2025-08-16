403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House reveals Trump’s method to Putin summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump views diplomacy as the primary means to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Leavitt said Washington has multiple options at its disposal, including sanctions and other measures, but stressed that Trump prefers to prioritize negotiations. The president has described the Alaska summit as a “feel-out meeting,” aimed at gauging whether a peaceful settlement is possible.
“The president wants to exhaust every diplomatic option to end this war,” Leavitt said, noting that while stronger actions remain possible, Trump is reluctant to use them.
Both Washington and Moscow have lowered expectations, suggesting the talks will likely serve as the start of a broader series of high-level discussions rather than produce immediate results.
The summit agenda includes a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, followed by a working lunch with their delegations and a joint press conference. Russia has confirmed its delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
The US has yet to announce who will join Trump in Alaska. The Russian delegation is expected to return home immediately after the talks conclude.
Leavitt said Washington has multiple options at its disposal, including sanctions and other measures, but stressed that Trump prefers to prioritize negotiations. The president has described the Alaska summit as a “feel-out meeting,” aimed at gauging whether a peaceful settlement is possible.
“The president wants to exhaust every diplomatic option to end this war,” Leavitt said, noting that while stronger actions remain possible, Trump is reluctant to use them.
Both Washington and Moscow have lowered expectations, suggesting the talks will likely serve as the start of a broader series of high-level discussions rather than produce immediate results.
The summit agenda includes a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, followed by a working lunch with their delegations and a joint press conference. Russia has confirmed its delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
The US has yet to announce who will join Trump in Alaska. The Russian delegation is expected to return home immediately after the talks conclude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment