Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK rethinks plans for deploying troops in Ukraine

2025-08-16 02:10:45
(MENAFN) Britain has abandoned earlier plans to send around 30,000 troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, shifting toward a scaled-down mission, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Instead of a massive deployment to Ukraine’s cities and ports, officials are now considering more modest measures, including “air reassurance flights” over western Ukraine using Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets as a show of deterrence. Support would also focus on training Ukrainian forces and clearing mines in the Black Sea, with most activity limited to western regions where the threat of attack is lower.

The role of the United States in the revised strategy is still uncertain. Moscow, however, has repeatedly warned that it would not accept any NATO presence inside Ukraine.

Ahead of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European heads of government. Starmer insisted that Ukraine’s partners still intend to deploy a credible “reassurance force,” expressing hope for a ceasefire while emphasizing the need to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Still, several European states—including Poland, Spain, and Germany—have already ruled out sending troops, warning that such a move risks dangerous escalation.

