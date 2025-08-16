403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Urges Cambodia, Thailand To Restore Peace At Border
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China urged Cambodia and Thailand to continue efforts towards restoring a lasting peace at their border as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said Friday as it summarised an earlier trilateral meeting.
In the statement, China reiterated its support for the southeast Asia nations to achieve a sustainable ceasefire after the worst clashes in their long-running border dispute in more than a decade.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Thursday for a discussion on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Co-operation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province.
At the regional meeting, Wang proposed deepening cooperation in agriculture, water resources, environmental governance as well as in new fields such as energy storage, electric vehicles and photovoltaics.
He also spoke about greater law enforcement cooperation including setting up a platform for the protection of overseas citizens, without specifying which nationalities, and working together to tackle cross-border crime.
In the statement, China reiterated its support for the southeast Asia nations to achieve a sustainable ceasefire after the worst clashes in their long-running border dispute in more than a decade.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Thursday for a discussion on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Co-operation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province.
At the regional meeting, Wang proposed deepening cooperation in agriculture, water resources, environmental governance as well as in new fields such as energy storage, electric vehicles and photovoltaics.
He also spoke about greater law enforcement cooperation including setting up a platform for the protection of overseas citizens, without specifying which nationalities, and working together to tackle cross-border crime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment