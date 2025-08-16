Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Urges Cambodia, Thailand To Restore Peace At Border


2025-08-16 02:09:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China urged Cambodia and Thailand to continue efforts towards restoring a lasting peace at their border as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said Friday as it summarised an earlier trilateral meeting.
In the statement, China reiterated its support for the southeast Asia nations to achieve a sustainable ceasefire after the worst clashes in their long-running border dispute in more than a decade.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Thursday for a discussion on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Co-operation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province.
At the regional meeting, Wang proposed deepening cooperation in agriculture, water resources, environmental governance as well as in new fields such as energy storage, electric vehicles and photovoltaics.
He also spoke about greater law enforcement cooperation including setting up a platform for the protection of overseas citizens, without specifying which nationalities, and working together to tackle cross-border crime.

MENAFN16082025000067011011ID1109935657

