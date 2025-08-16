Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 16 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop "significantly" on Saturday to reach their seasonal average and the weather will be moderate in most areas, and relatively hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday and the weather will be substantially similar to the day earlier, with northwesterly and moderate winds.On Monday and Tuesday, the JMD said the weather will remain unchanged across the nation.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range of 33-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, sliding to 25C at night.