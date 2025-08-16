Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD

Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD


2025-08-16 02:09:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 16 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop "significantly" on Saturday to reach their seasonal average and the weather will be moderate in most areas, and relatively hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday and the weather will be substantially similar to the day earlier, with northwesterly and moderate winds.
On Monday and Tuesday, the JMD said the weather will remain unchanged across the nation.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range of 33-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, sliding to 25C at night.

MENAFN16082025000117011021ID1109935653

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search