Violence breaks out throughout nationwide demonstration in Serbia
(MENAFN) Nationwide protests in Serbia have escalated into violent clashes between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), leaving dozens injured. The unrest, ongoing for months, has been fueled by calls for early parliamentary elections and accountability over the deadly collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad late last year.
The most intense confrontation erupted on Wednesday in Novi Sad, where protesters targeted the local SNS office. Windows were smashed, while both sides hurled flares and objects at each other. President Aleksandar Vucic reported that 64 people were injured in the incident, including 16 police officers. He accused protesters of attacking with sticks and fireworks, calling them “thugs,” and claimed foreign actors were behind the unrest.
The opposition Move-Change movement countered that government supporters had provoked demonstrators by launching pyrotechnics.
Similar scenes unfolded in Belgrade, where riot police used tear gas to prevent protesters from reaching SNS headquarters, as well as in other cities including Kraljevo, Kragujevac, Nis, and Cacak.
The protests began in November after the collapse of a concrete canopy at Novi Sad’s newly renovated railway station killed 16 people. Student-led demonstrations initially demanded transparency and accountability but later expanded to include education reforms and snap elections.
Vucic has repeatedly branded the protesters as “terrorists” seeking to destabilize the state under foreign influence. In response to the crisis, several top officials—including Prime Minister Milos Vucevic—have resigned, while the government has released documents concerning the railway tragedy.
