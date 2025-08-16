Uzbekistan And China's CRBC Taking Stock Of Progress On Key Road Projects
During the talks, the Chinese side provided an update on the current status of road reconstruction projects being implemented by CRBC in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as well as in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, and presented details on the work completed to date.
The minister called on the company to sort out existing shortcomings, speed up construction and installation works, and wrap up the projects on time.
The two sides also kicked around ideas on the potential for further teamwork in the development of transport and road infrastructure, including rolling out advanced practices and technologies in this arena.
This advancement materializes as Uzbekistan and China persist in fortifying their economic synergies. In the previous fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce surpassed the $13 billion threshold. The two nations have reiterated their dedication to achieving the $20 billion trade objective established by their leadership, with continuous initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration across diverse sectors.
