Trump Says He 'Largely' Agreed With Putin On 'Land Swaps'

2025-08-16 02:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News, Ukrinform reports, citing CNN .

Asked about territorial concessions that would give Russia land it did not have previously and potential U.S. security assurances for Ukraine, Trump said it was a point of agreement with Putin.

"I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on. I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was a warm meeting," he said.

Read also: Trump says Putin, Zelensky want him to join their possible meeting

He described Putin as a "strong guy" and "tough as hell," calling the meeting positive.

"I think we're pretty close to the end. And look, Ukraine has to agree to it," he said.

According to the BBC , Trump reiterated that Ukraine has to agree to any deal. "Maybe they'll say no."

Photo: The White House

