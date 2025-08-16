Earthquake Recorded In Tovuz District
The tremor occurred 45 kilometers northwest of the Gadabay seismic station and was felt in Tovuz and nearby areas. It had a magnitude of 4 at the epicenter and was felt at a magnitude of 3 in surrounding regions.
The earthquake struck at 08:31 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties as of now.
