Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Recorded In Tovuz District

Earthquake Recorded In Tovuz District


2025-08-16 02:06:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake has been recorded in the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The tremor occurred 45 kilometers northwest of the Gadabay seismic station and was felt in Tovuz and nearby areas. It had a magnitude of 4 at the epicenter and was felt at a magnitude of 3 in surrounding regions.

The earthquake struck at 08:31 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties as of now.

MENAFN16082025000195011045ID1109935643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search