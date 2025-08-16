Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-08-16 02:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) --


1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree establishing the faculty of higher studies affiliated with Kuwait University.
1992 -- Kuwait Government established an information center to publish information about various sectors in Kuwait.
1998 -- The Kuwaiti special needs champion, Hussein Al-Enezi, won a gold medal in the international Paralympic shot put tournament with a toss reaching 12.71 meters.
1999 -- The Ministry of Health began collecting fees from non-Kuwaiti patients for services provided at health centers and hospitals.
2002 -- Kuwaiti media expert Abdullatif Al-Awadhi was named minister plenipotentiary for news affairs and media services at the Arab League.
2011 -- Kuwaiti engineer Zamzam Al-Rakaf was elected as member by the International Water Association. (end)
nsn


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109935627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search