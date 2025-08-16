403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) --
1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree establishing the faculty of higher studies affiliated with Kuwait University.
1992 -- Kuwait Government established an information center to publish information about various sectors in Kuwait.
1998 -- The Kuwaiti special needs champion, Hussein Al-Enezi, won a gold medal in the international Paralympic shot put tournament with a toss reaching 12.71 meters.
1999 -- The Ministry of Health began collecting fees from non-Kuwaiti patients for services provided at health centers and hospitals.
2002 -- Kuwaiti media expert Abdullatif Al-Awadhi was named minister plenipotentiary for news affairs and media services at the Arab League.
2011 -- Kuwaiti engineer Zamzam Al-Rakaf was elected as member by the International Water Association. (end)
