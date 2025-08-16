Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Rs 55,000 Price Cut On Amazon - Last Day To Buy

Amazon has announced its latest sale event, dubbed“Mega Electronics Days,” and today (August 15) is the last day to avail the offer. The week-long promotion features markdowns on a range of gadgets, including smartwatches, headphones, and other electronic products. While Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a newer processor and some additional AI tools, the S24 Ultra retains many of the same display, camera, and battery features. For those using older smartphones, the discounted S24 Ultra may present a more cost-effective option than moving directly to the S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Check Out Amazon Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is one of the most important items on sale. The phone's 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which was previously priced at Rs 1,34,999, is now 40% less expensive at Rs 79,999. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can receive cashback on their purchases: 3% is given to regular cardholders, while 5% is given to Prime members (up to Rs 2,399). Amazon Business purchases and EMI transactions are not eligible for the cashback promotion.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Features and Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Gorilla Glass Armour, which is intended to minimise reflections by up to 75% in a variety of lighting scenarios, protects the screen.

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage are included with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which has Adreno 740 graphics. It is powered by One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Samsung has confirmed that One UI 8, which is based on Android 16, will be available soon. The manufacturer has promised to upgrade the model's operating system for an additional five years.

The camera system consists of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom, and a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It has a 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies.