Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened If Trump Was Prez In 2022


2025-08-16 02:00:45
Russian President Vladimir Putin openly supports Donald Trump's assertion that the Ukraine war would not have happened if Trump had been president in 2022. During their high-profile summit in Alaska, Putin slammed his 'previous American colleague,' highlighting that he directly warned Biden not to escalate tensions leading to military conflict.

