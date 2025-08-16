Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North East Pulse Anching Park: Manipur's Untouched Paradise, Nature & Serenity Near Imphal


2025-08-16 02:00:45
Know about the breathtaking beauty of Manipur at Anching Park, just 15km from Imphal. Often called an untouched paradise, Manipur blends stunning landscapes with vibrant traditions and rich history, offering exceptional tourism potential. Nurtured alongside peace, tourism can bring new jobs, revive local economies, and reflect the state's proud identity. Nestled in Pheidinga Maharabi, Anching Park is a serene retreat sculpted from ancient rocks and adorned with orchids, blossoms, and lush greenery. Spanning 367 hectares, the park's panoramic hill views and tranquil corners create the perfect backdrop for family getaways, nature photography, and peaceful escapes.

