Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Urges Action to Prevent Total Gaza Collapse

Erdogan Urges Action to Prevent Total Gaza Collapse


2025-08-16 01:59:39
(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to intervene and halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza, cautioning that the region is on the brink of a “total humanitarian collapse” due to ongoing Israeli offensives.

He made these remarks in a guest article written for Al Jazeera.

The release of the article was announced by Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on the local social media platform Next Sosyal.

The piece, titled “The conscience of humanity is being tested in Gaza” and issued Thursday in both English and Arabic, accused Israel of executing “a systematic policy of annihilation” against Palestinians.

“Hunger, thirst, and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza towards a total humanitarian collapse,” Erdogan wrote.

“To date, more than 61,000 Palestinians—the majority of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks.”

Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye has sent aid, including food, medicine, and health-related materials to Gaza despite numerous difficulties, with support from “brotherly nations” in the region.

He added that injured Palestinians have been transferred to Türkiye for medical care.

He also emphasized that Ankara remains actively engaged in pushing for a truce through efforts at the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while facilitating dialogue among Palestinian factions.

MENAFN16082025000045017167ID1109935606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search