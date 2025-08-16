403
Zelenskyy Urges U.S. Support for "Just Peace"
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that Kyiv is “counting on America” to help establish a course toward a “just peace,” as U.S. and Russian heads of state get ready for a summit in Alaska.
In his announcement, Zelenskyy emphasized that the discussions should result in “a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion” between the two presidents, underlining that “the necessary steps must be taken by Russia.”
He also mentioned that Ukraine is strengthening its defenses in the Pokrovsk region, as well as in other strategic zones across Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, noting that Russian troops are aiming to secure more advantageous political leverage ahead of the upcoming dialogue.
According to Zelenskyy, the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are “operating very effectively” in the Dobropillia sector, and that further support has been authorized for various frontlines.
He further pointed to ongoing talks about forming a contract-based military force and ensuring financial support for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces through 2025–2026, reaffirming that the armed forces will stay prepared “under any circumstances” to defend national sovereignty.
Moscow has yet to issue a reply to these statements.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to convene at 11:30 a.m. local time (1930GMT) in Anchorage, in what will be the first face-to-face conversation between active U.S. and Russian leaders since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.
Zelenskyy had earlier shared that Trump had shown willingness to offer his nation security assurances.
