Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Leaves Finalizing Deal to Zelenskyy, Europe

2025-08-16 01:27:25
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that after his conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the responsibility now falls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders "to get it done."

"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump explained during a conversation with Fox News after his landmark meeting with Putin in Alaska.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," he continued.

Trump and Putin appeared optimistic following their over three-hour private discussion, with the Russian president mentioning that they had established an "understanding."

Details of the proposed arrangement have not yet been disclosed, and it is uncertain which matters remain unresolved after the dialogue.

Major challenges before the summit included contentious territory exchanges between Russia and Ukraine—which Zelenskyy has firmly rejected—and the nature of security commitments that could be offered to Kyiv to prevent Moscow from reigniting hostilities against its eastern European neighbor.

Trump noted that a three-way gathering involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin would be "set up."

Although the U.S. leader did not provide an exact timeframe, he indicated it would be arranged in the "fairly short" term.

