Mumbai: Two Killed, Two Injured In Landslide At Mumbai Housing Society

Mumbai: Two people were killed and two others injured as a landslide hit Jankalayan Society in Mumbai, Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident happened in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W) in Mumbai. Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Death Toll Rises To 257

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon death toll has risen to 257, of which 133 deaths are rain-related -- caused by landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and other weather-triggered incidents -- while 124 fatalities occurred in road accidents.

As of 5 pm on Friday, 406 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked, while 457 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 222 water supply schemes were out of service, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Connectivity remained severely hit in districts such as Mandi (174 roads blocked), Kullu (79), Shimla (59), and Kinnaur (48). Landslides, flash floods, and falling debris were reported on several key routes, including NH-305 in Kullu's Jhed (Khanag) area and NH-05 in Kinnaur at Ribba Nallah and Malling Nallah, where shooting stones have kept traffic suspended.

Power outages were concentrated in Lahaul-Spiti (145 DTRs disrupted), Kullu (27), Mandi (31), and Shimla (26), with many faults caused by feeder line damage and landslides. Water supply was worst affected in Mandi (44 schemes disrupted), Shimla (41), and Sirmaur (33), leaving several rural pockets dependent on temporary arrangements.

Travellers Advised To Avoid Unnecessary Journeys

The state emergency operation centre said restoration efforts were ongoing, with priority being given to clearing blocked highways and restoring essential services in affected villages. Authorities have advised travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys and remain alert to the risk of further landslides as heavy rain is forecast to continue in the coming days.