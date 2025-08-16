Hillary Clinton Offers To Nominate Trump For Nobel On One Condition: 'End War Without Ukraine...'
Her statement came prior to Trump's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where discussions were expected to reach a deal on ending the conflict but failed. Speaking about the Russian leader, she emphasised that Trump should be aware he is meeting“an adversary".
“If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself. Trump should know by now that he's not meeting with a friend of the United States today. He is meeting with an adversary who wants America's destruction and the end of the entire Western alliance,” she said on X.Also Read | LIVE: Trump says meeting between Zelensky, Putin, 'I guess me too' soon
'Very nice. If she said that, it's very nice. I really appreciate it too, actually. I don't want to be involved in such stuff,” Trump on her remarks.
Trump defeated Clinton in 2016 US Presidential election. During the campaign, she criticised the Republican for his admiration of Putin prior to the invasion of Ukraine. "He praises dictators like Vladimir Putin and picks fights with our friends," she mentioned.Russia-Ukraine conflict
Trump has pledged to“end the Ukraine war quickly,” whereas Putin is pushing for acknowledgment of Russia's territorial gains and the lifting of Western sanctions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected any territorial concessions and was not invited to the summit.Also Read | After Trump-Putin meeting, netizen says Trump deserves 'Nobel Peace Prize' if...
“We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to, there are just a very few that are left. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” Trump said.
Putin, who has been isolated by Western allies since launching the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, was welcomed into the US for the meeting. He thanked Trump for hosting and, with a chuckle, suggested that their next meeting might take place in Moscow.
