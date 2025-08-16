Heavy Rain Pounds Mumbai On Janmashtami Netizens Say 'Thunder Announcing Arrival Of Krishna'
Visuals circulating on social media showed Dadar railway station submerged, with multiple roads waterlogged among other disruptions. Several people have taken to X to voice their frustration, with many saying they had "never seen such kind of rains."
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri, while an orange alert has been announced for Nashik, Pune, Satara, Jalgaon and Gadchiroli.
Read | Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society; IMD sounds red alertFrustration Mounts as Residents Share Experiences on X
A video shared by the X handle Mumbai Rains showed submerged roads as vehicles struggled to pass through.
Another user, Ghadge Aman, highlighted the plight of delivery workers: "Heavy rains in Mumbai, waterlogging everywhere. I just saw a Zomato delivery guy walking through it all to deliver food. The dedication is incredible - because of people like him, someone won't sleep hungry tonight. Hats off to our delivery heroes!"
Also Read | Attention flyers! SpiceJet issues advisory as heavy rains affect Mumba
Social media user Priti Gandhi connected the rains with the arrival of Lord Krishna: "It's been pouring in Mumbai for the last two hours. It seems as if the midnight thunder & torrential rains are announcing the arrival of Lord Krishna!!
Everything in this world is temporary, but heavy rains on the auspicious Janmashtami is permanent!!"
A fourth user said: "Never seen this kind of rains in my entire life!!! On Western Express Highway."Read | Is today a bank holiday in Mumbai IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts Across Maharashtra
On Saturday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on X that the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai, urging residents to remain indoors unless travel was essential.
Rainfall in Palghar is forecast to intensify from Sunday and continue until 19 August. Meteorologists attribute the heavy showers to a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh, warning that Maharashtra is likely to experience intense rain for the next several days.
