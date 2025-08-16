Will Trump Cut Down India Tariffs? What US President Said On Russian Oil Buyers After Talks With Putin

MENAFN - Live Mint) After“productive” talks with Putin in Alaska which could not reach the deal on ending the Ukraine conflict, President Donald Trump said he will not have to mull about imposing retaliatory tariffs on countries procuring Russian oil like India and China; however, he might have to "in two or three weeks."

"Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska . He added, "Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well."

Trump last week slapped an extra 25% tariff on Indian goods due to its continued imports of Russian oil. It was "extremely unfortunate" and that New Delhi will take all required actions to protect its national interests, India's foreign ministry responded. Though, he has not taken similar action against China. The US lowered its tariffs to 30% while China reduced to 10% in a truce expiring in November.