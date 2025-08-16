Europe's New Travel Rules For 2025

Dhaka: As visitor numbers rise, Europe's most popular destinations are tightening their grip on tourist behaviour.

From noisy late-night parties to careless attitudes toward local traditions, authorities are stepping in with stricter rules - and hefty fines - to safeguard residents, the environment, and respectful travellers.

Although it may seem paradoxical that economies reliant on tourism are cracking down on visitors, officials insist the aim is to create more sustainable and enjoyable holidays.

“The rules, while they might sound rigid and punitive when listed out, are all about encouraging responsible and empathetic travelling.

They are designed to protect the holiday experiences of the vast majority of people who behave responsibly,” said Jessica Harvey Taylor, Head of Press at the Spanish Tourism Office in London.

But keeping track of constantly changing regulations isn't always simple. To help, here's a roundup of some of the latest fines now in force across Europe:

Swimwear beyond the beach: Up to €1,500 in Barcelona (Spain), Albufeira (Portugal), Split (Croatia), Sorrento (Italy), Cannes (France), and Venice (Italy).

Public drinking bans: Up to €3,000 in Spain's Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Ibiza); up to €1,500 in Albufeira.

Airplane seatbelt rules: €62 fine in Turkey if unbuckled before taxiing ends.

Scooter misuse and littering: Malaga's Improve Your Stay campaign includes fines of up to €750.

Odd offences in Albufeira: Spitting, abandoning a shopping cart, or cooking in public areas can cost up to €750.

Wrong shoes on the trail: Hiking Cinque Terre (Italy) in inappropriate footwear could mean a €2,500 penalty.

Smoking bans: Lighting up on beaches, playgrounds, and parks in France risks a €90 fine.

Seashell souvenirs: Collecting shells or pebbles on Greek beaches can bring a €1,000 penalty.

Driving attire: Wearing flip-flops, sandals, or going barefoot behind the wheel in Spain, Greece, Italy, France, or Portugal could result in fines up to €300.

Venice canal swims: Taking a dip can cost €350.

With such varied and sometimes surprising rules in place, experts recommend checking with local tourist offices before setting off.

Europe's new travel codes may feel restrictive, but the message is clear: 2025 is about protecting communities, preserving destinations, and ensuring that respectful visitors can still enjoy them to the fullest.

