Hilton Debuts In St. Thomas

Dhaka: Hilton has opened its first property in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the debut of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, a 126-room hotel located across from Havensight Mall and overlooking Long Bay.

The opening adds to Hilton's portfolio of approximately 50 hotels currently operating in the Caribbean.

“With the introduction of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, we're proud to bring our Hamptonality service culture to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and global brand head, Hampton by Hilton.

“This new hotel offers our signature complimentary hot breakfast, premium bedding for a great night's sleep, and the consistent and reliable experience travelers expect from a global leader in hospitality. As we expand across the Caribbean, we remain committed to delivering the exceptional stays our guests know and love.”

Owned by Haven Development and managed by Hotel Equities, the property features modern décor in Caribbean-inspired teals and blues, a 3,800-square-foot patio, 2,000-square-foot pool deck, 850 square feet of onsite event space, a fitness centre and a full-service bar and lounge overlooking the harbour called The Helm, which is open to the public.

Breakfast is included for overnight guests, with a buffet featuring Hampton's signature waffle station. Small plates and beverages are also available at The Helm.

“The opening of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas represents a meaningful milestone not only for Hilton but also for Hotel Equities' growing presence in the Caribbean,” said Juan Corvinos, president, Caribbean and Latin America for Hotel Equities.

“As the first international branded hotel on the island specifically designed to serve business travelers, while also offering a vibrant waterfront location ideal for leisure guests, this property reflects our team's commitment to operational excellence and strong brand alignment.

Our team is proud to help bring this vision to life with a steadfast focus on local delivery of service, quality, and guest satisfaction.”

The hotel is near shopping, dining and entertainment options, with Charlotte Amalie attractions 1.5 miles away, Cyril E. King Airport 4.1 miles away and Magens Bay Beach 4.5 miles away.

The proximity to the cruise pier makes day passes available for cruise passengers.

Haven Development says it plans to support local charitable organizations and contribute to the Virgin Islands Department of Education to advance public school programs and initiatives.

Guests can access Hilton Honors benefits when booking direct, including flexible payment options, member discounts and free standard Wi-Fi.

Hampton by Hilton operates more than 3,100 properties in over 40 countries and territories, with a pipeline of over 800 hotels in development.

In the Caribbean and Latin America, there are currently 65 Hampton by Hilton properties in 15 countries, with nearly 25 additional hotels planned.

