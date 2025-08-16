NSP Will Ensure All-Round Development Of Indian Sports: PM Modi
In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM said the country has come a long way from the time when sports was not seen as a viable career option.
“Sports is an essential aspect of development and I am happy, that from the time when parents used to scoff at children spending time in sports, we have reached a point where it has changed. Now, parents are happy if children take interest in sports,” Modi said as guests such as double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker applauded.
“I consider it a good omen. It fills me with pride to see sports finding a space in Indian families. It is good for India's future,” he added.
The NSP, which calls for greater accountability of administrators and establishment of processes to“ensure ethical practices, fair play and healthy competition in the sports sector”, was introduced on July 1 after cabinet approval.Read Also LG Interacts With Players At Bijbehara Premier League In Anantnag J&K Has Secured Its Place In Indian Sporting Landscape: LG
It professes the creation of national agencies and inter-ministerial committees to facilitate swift action and effective resolution of issues. The policy also proposes a revamped funding mechanism, including initiatives such as“Adopt an Athlete”,“Adopt a District”,“Adopt a Venue”,“One Corporate-One Sport”, and“One PSU-One State” wherever feasible.
“To promote sports, we have come up with the National Sports Policy after several decades. It would ensure development of sports, from school to the Olympics.
“We will develop an ecosystem whether it is coaching, fitness or infrastructure. We will create an ecosystem that penetrates the farthest corner of the country,” the PM declared.
Within weeks of the NSP, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pushed for and ensured the passage of the long-pending National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament for a stricter regulatory framework for National Sports Federations and a well-defined dispute resolution system.
India's Olympic performance has been underwhelming with the 2021 Tokyo Games hauls of seven, including one gold, being its best ever show till date.
The Prime Minister also reiterated that fitness is an important part of sporting culture and for that, the nation needs to fight obesity by cutting down consumption of oil.
“When I talk of fitness and sports, I want to talk about obesity, which is a huge problem for the country. It is predicted that every third person is expected to be obese in future, we have to reduce consumption of oil to win this war on obesity,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment