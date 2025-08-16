New Zealand's South Island Commemorated 80Th Anniversary Of WWII Victory

MENAFN - Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (NNN-RNZ) – Communities across New Zealand's South Island, yesterday, commemorated the 80th anniversary of Chinese People's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event also honoured the life and historic contributions of Rewi Alley, who spent six decades living and working in China, contributing to the Chinese people's wartime resistance, the country's postwar economic development, and the building of China-New Zealand friendship.

Held at the Rewi Alley Memorial Park in Springfield, Alley's birthplace, the commemoration drew about 150 attendees, including local officials, members of the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS), Alley's relatives, and representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese enterprises.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch, He Ying, said, the anniversary was a time to remember international friends like Alley, who made important contributions to China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

“These shining names and deeds embody the deep friendship forged in blood, between China and New Zealand, during the fight against fascism,” she said.

David Carter, former speaker of the New Zealand parliament and a patron of the NZCFS, said,“I have absolutely no doubt that the foundation of our relationship with China was heavily influenced by the work of Rewi Alley, which he started in China around 100 years ago. That should never be forgotten.”– NNN-RNZ