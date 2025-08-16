New Zealand's South Island Commemorated 80Th Anniversary Of WWII Victory
The event also honoured the life and historic contributions of Rewi Alley, who spent six decades living and working in China, contributing to the Chinese people's wartime resistance, the country's postwar economic development, and the building of China-New Zealand friendship.
Held at the Rewi Alley Memorial Park in Springfield, Alley's birthplace, the commemoration drew about 150 attendees, including local officials, members of the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS), Alley's relatives, and representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese enterprises.
Chinese Consul General in Christchurch, He Ying, said, the anniversary was a time to remember international friends like Alley, who made important contributions to China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.
“These shining names and deeds embody the deep friendship forged in blood, between China and New Zealand, during the fight against fascism,” she said.
David Carter, former speaker of the New Zealand parliament and a patron of the NZCFS, said,“I have absolutely no doubt that the foundation of our relationship with China was heavily influenced by the work of Rewi Alley, which he started in China around 100 years ago. That should never be forgotten.”– NNN-RNZ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment