FPV Drone Operators Destroy Three Shelters, Russian Communications Antenna On Northern Slobozhanshchyna Front

"On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna front, FPV drone operators from the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment 'Steel Border' are actively targeting enemy personnel, equipment, and fortifications. Just over the past day, they destroyed enemy transport, three shelters, and a communications antenna," the statement reads.

