Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin After Meeting With Trump: Ukraine's Security Must Be Guaranteed

Putin After Meeting With Trump: Ukraine's Security Must Be Guaranteed


2025-08-16 01:08:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said this following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I agree with President Trump that Ukraine's security must, of course, be ensured. We are certainly ready to work on this," Putin said.

He expressed hope that "the mutual understanding reached between us will help move toward this goal and open the way to peace in Ukraine."

"We hope that Kyiv and European capitals will take this constructively and that no one will attempt to derail the progress through provocations or backroom intrigues," Putin added.

Read also: Trump calls meeting with Putin 'productive,' plans to call Zelensky

He also noted that "since the new U.S. administration came to power, trade between our countries has started to increase." "So far, this is symbolic, but still plus 20%. I mean that we have many interesting areas for joint work," he said.

Photo: video screenshot

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109935565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search