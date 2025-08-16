Putin After Meeting With Trump: Ukraine's Security Must Be Guaranteed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said this following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I agree with President Trump that Ukraine's security must, of course, be ensured. We are certainly ready to work on this," Putin said.

He expressed hope that "the mutual understanding reached between us will help move toward this goal and open the way to peace in Ukraine."

"We hope that Kyiv and European capitals will take this constructively and that no one will attempt to derail the progress through provocations or backroom intrigues," Putin added.

He also noted that "since the new U.S. administration came to power, trade between our countries has started to increase." "So far, this is symbolic, but still plus 20%. I mean that we have many interesting areas for joint work," he said.

Photo: video screenshot