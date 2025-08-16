Nagaland Governor La Ganesan To Be Cremated In Chennai Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) The mortal remains of Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away on Independence Day, will be cremated in Chennai on Saturday.

His body, kept at his residence in T. Nagar for the public to pay homage, will be laid to rest this afternoon with full respect.

Ganesan, 80, died at 6.23 p.m. on Friday while undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital.

A veteran leader with a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was known for his accessibility to journalists and his willingness to provide clear on-record statements throughout his career.

Born on February 16, 1945, in Thanjavur, Ganesan hailed from an orthodox Brahmin family with deep RSS roots.

He lost his father at the age of nine and began his career as a Revenue Settlement Inspector in government service. Deeply committed to the nationalist movement, he resigned after nine years to become an RSS pracharak.

During the Emergency in 1975, he played a crucial role as chief organiser of the RSS in Tamil Nadu, leading efforts to restore democracy.

He was also active in addressing sensitive issues such as religious conversions in Meenakshipuram, communal unrest in Mandaikkadu, and caste-related tensions in Ramanathapuram and Puliangudi.

In 1991, he joined the BJP to strengthen its base in Tamil Nadu. Rising steadily through the ranks, he served as organising secretary, national secretary, all-India vice-president, and state president. He represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and was part of the BJP National Executive.

A multifaceted personality, he edited the party's Tamil mouthpiece Ore Naadu and launched Pottramarai, a magazine to recognise Tamil scholars, writers, musicians, and artists.

Fluent in multiple languages, he was known for his oratory and his ability to compose patriotic and national-integration-themed lyrics.

In August 2021, he was appointed Governor of Manipur, later holding additional charge of West Bengal before being posted to Nagaland in February 2023.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

President Droupadi Murmu said Ganesan worked for the welfare of the people, and his contribution to Tamil Nadu and the country would be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the passing of a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and expanding the BJP in Tamil Nadu, while also being deeply passionate about Tamil culture.

Governor RN Ravi recalled Ganesan's lifelong selfless service with humility, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who paid homage in person, said he was known for his simplicity, calm nature, and ability to build friendships across political lines.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami described him as an affable leader, while senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said his passing on Independence Day was poignant, reflecting his deep patriotism and contributions to Tamil literature.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and former state chief K. Annamalai expressed sorrow, with Annamalai calling him a "simple and profound thinker".

V.K. Sasikala, close aide of the late Jayalalithaa, remembered Ganesan's cordial ties with the AIADMK leadership, while AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran praised him as a dignified leader and conveyed condolences to his family.

Ganesan's demise marks the end of a long and eventful public life rooted in nationalism, politics, and literature.

Leaders and people alike remembered him as a bridge-builder, scholar, and statesman whose contributions will endure.