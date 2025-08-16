Nitish Kumar Claims 50 Lakh Jobs Created, Sets Target Of 1 Crore In Next Five Years

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that his government has achieved the target of providing 50 lakh jobs and employment opportunities under the Saat Nishchay Part-2 programme launched in 2020.

In a post on social media platform X, the CM said, "In the sequence of the announcement made under Saat Nishchay Part-2, our government has fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youth. Now our government has set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth in the next five years."

CM Nitish added that the state government is encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment by offering multiple facilities.

To further boost private investment, he announced a special economic package for industries in Bihar.

"Under this package, the incentive amount given for capital subsidy, interest subsidy and GST will be doubled," he said, highlighting the government's focus on industrial growth alongside employment generation.

The CM stated that land will be allocated in every district for new industries, and those providing higher employment opportunities will be given land free of cost. He also assured that disputes related to land allotment for industries will be resolved with priority.

"All these facilities will be given to entrepreneurs setting up industries in the next six months. Apart from this, many additional provisions have also been made to help entrepreneurs. A detailed notification will be issued separately," CM Nitish said.

The Chief Minister added that the objective of these initiatives is to make Bihar's youth skilled, self-reliant, and ensure maximum employment opportunities.

Political observers note that the series of announcements, including employment and industry-friendly measures, comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with the Nitish Kumar government unveiling schemes almost daily to woo different sections of the electorate.

These measures have been taken to address the mass migration, which is one of the major issues in this election.