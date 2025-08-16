Trump Calls Meeting With Putin 'Productive,' Plans To Call Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at a press conference on Friday following his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Trump stressed that he would "call NATO in a little bit." "I'll call various people that I think are appropriate. And, of course, I'll call President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and tell him about today's meeting."

"I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that where we agreed on -- most of them. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway," Trump said.

According to him, one of the issues, "probably the most significant," was not addressed, but "we have a very good chance of getting there."

"So there's no deal until there's a deal," he said, without elaborating.

Trump also said there are "some tremendous Russian business representatives" who "want to deal with us."

He argued that in a very short time the United States has become the most popular country in the world and that others are eager to cooperate.

Trump stressed that he has always had a "fantastic relationship" with Putin, but it was hampered by the "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" (the scandal over Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election).

He thanked Putin and his team for participating in the talks, stating: "We're going to stop [the killing] ... thousands of people a week," adding that Putin "wants to see that just as much as I do."

In response to Putin's remark about a possible next meeting in Moscow, Trump said: "Oh that's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one but I could see it possibly happening."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held closed-door talks in Alaska on Friday.

Photo: video screenshot