Expanded U.S.-Russia Talks Canceled

That is according to Sky News, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Both the Kremlin and the White House have said on social media in the last few minutes that the Trump-Putin summit has ended. We were expecting them to have a working lunch with their senior teams, but that has been cancelled, and only the three-on-three talks took place," the outlet wrote.

Sky News added that Vladimir Putin has already boarded his plane and is on his way back to Russia.

Trump calls meeting with Putin 'productive,' plans to call Zelensky

Following nearly three hours of talks between Trump and Putin, only "mutual understanding" was announced as an outcome. Trump pledged to soon contact NATO members and President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss his meeting with Putin.

Trump said his talks with Russian dictator Putin were "very productive."

