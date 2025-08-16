Trump Says Putin, Zelensky Want Him To Join Their Possible Meeting
"They both want me there. They both want me there, and I'll be there," Trump said.
Asked if he was confident peace could happen in a relatively short time period, Trump replied: "Fairly short, yeah."Read also: Trump says peace deal depends on Zelensky
Trump also conceded that he was wrong to think the Russia-Ukraine war would be "the easiest" of all the conflicts to solve, harkening back to his campaign promise to end the war in 24 hours.
"I thought this would be the easiest of them all, and it was the most difficult," Trump said.
Photo: The White House
