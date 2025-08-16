Brazil Not To Bow Down To U.S., Says Lula

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BRASILIA, Aug 16 (NNN-CMA) – Brazil will not bow down to the United States, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, countering the claim by his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, that Brazil is“a horrible trading partner.”

“It is a lie when the U.S. president says that Brazil is a bad trading partner. Brazil is good, it just won't bow down to the U.S. government,” Lula said, during an event in the north-east state of Pernambuco.

Earlier in the day, Trump said, Brazil is a“horrible trading partner,” calling the trial against former Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro a“political execution.”

Lula said that,“democracy is judging Bolsonaro.”– NNN-CMA