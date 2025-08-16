Mocking Of Classmates Prevalent Among 38% Of J & K Students: Moe

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir at least 38 percent of school students are reportedly being mocked by their classmates-thus raising a question on functioning of anti-ragging cells in educational institutes.

According to the official document from the Ministry of Education (MoE) available,“At least 38 percent of students reported that their classmates made fun of them.”

“A positive school environment is essential for students' well-being and academic success. The survey findings indicate areas where improvements are needed to promote safety, inclusivity, and emotional security in schools,” MoE said in the report.

It also said,“Strengthening anti-bullying measures, fostering peer inclusivity, and implementing key protection policies can significantly enhance the overall learning experience.”

The MoE figures highlight critical areas requiring attention to create a safer and more student-friendly school environment.

In the meantime, the MoE report further states that cultural and sports activities were reported by nearly all schools.

“Art-based initiatives and school fairs were also widely observed. Participation in science exhibitions and literary activities, including school magazines or newspapers, was reported by several schools,” it reads.

It also said,“These varied experiences provide important platforms for student expression, creativity, and hands- on learning. Schools may consider offering more structured opportunities in literary and science-based formats to expand student involvement.”

Pertinently, a segment of students in Jammu and Kashmir, are pessimistic about their ability to achieve their future goal while a huge number of students in schools are reeling under stress, anxiety, isolation or loneliness.

MoE had said,“A segment of students reported feeling stressed, unhappy, or isolated, and some also expressed reluctance to attend school.”

“Some students mentioned difficulty in talking to someone when feeling upset, while a few shared concerns about the pressure of excessive activities,” it reads.