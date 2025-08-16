China's AIIB Isn't Too Young To Act And Invest Responsibly

MENAFN - Asia Times) In June 2025, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) marked its tenth anniversary at its annual meeting.

Outgoing president Jin Liqun gave opening remarks , invoking Chinese President Xi's original vision of the Bank to become a true multilateral institution and celebrating its commitment to“integrity, transparency, inclusiveness, and a results-oriented approach.” Unfortunately, the bank's track record reveals a different story.

As representatives of Accountability Counsel, we attended the same meeting to advocate for the Bank to be more responsible when its financing contributes to negative impacts on local communities.

In particular, we called for much-needed reforms to the AIIB's accountability mechanism, called the Project-Affected People's Mechanism, so that the AIIB can easily hear directly from local communities and facilitate action to either prevent or remediate harm.

The AIIB's project financing has been linked to involuntary displacement, loss of livelihood and environmental destruction in Indonesia , Pakistan , India , Bangladesh , and elsewhere.

And yet, the AIIB's official channel for hearing about and addressing such concerns–its accountability mechanism–is broken. That's most clearly evidenced by the fact that the AIIB's accountability mechanism has yet to accept a single case as eligible.

In response to our concerns, we were asked to be patient. As a 10-year-old bank, AIIB was still young, still growing up and not ready to be compared to other multilateral institutions.

It is understandable that the bank will make mistakes and that it will need to continually evolve. What is unacceptable is that while AIIB takes its time to mature, people and the planet bear the consequences.