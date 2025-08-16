Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, August 16, For Janmashtami? Check Here
This means customers in many states will see another two-day bank closure this weekend: Saturday, August 16 (Janmashtami) and Sunday, August 17 (the weekly holiday). In states where banks open on Saturday, there will still be two non-working days on either side.Banks closed in these cities
On the occasion of Janmashtami , The following is a list of states and Union Territories where banks are closed on Saturday, August 16, 2025: Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh.Also Read | Bank holidays this week: From Independence Day to Janmashtami. See full schedule
However, not every state will observe this as an official bank holiday. Branches in other states than those listed above will remain open during their usual opening hours.Impact of banking services
The back-to-back holidays could mean a short pause in banking services of physical branches. Meanwhile, services such as ATMs, mobile banking and net banking will still work; physical branch transactions, such as depositing cash, encashing cheques, or updating passbooks, will not be possible on those dates and in those particular regions.Also Read | How much balance do you need to maintain in savings accounts? Bank-wise list
Customers can continue to use services like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking, and internet banking for essential transactions. Customers in the closed regions who rely on physical bank branches for their financial needs will have to shift their activities to Monday, August 18, 2025.Also Read | Can banks decide minimum balance requirement for savings accounts?
A customer can know the status of their preferred branches by checking their state's holiday list or confirming with their bank whether branches will be open on 16 August in their city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment