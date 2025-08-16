Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Day 2: Hrithik's Film Gains Ground, Rajinikanth Maintains Lead

Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 clashed at the box office on August 14. Both films had massive openings, setting up a fierce battle over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The Independence Day weekend brought fireworks at the box office as two mega films - Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2, hit theatres on August 14. With star power, hype, and fan frenzy driving ticket sales, both films recorded explosive openings. But as the second-day estimates roll in, a tight battle for dominance is underway.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Breaks Records with Global Debut

Coolie opened to an earth-shattering ₹65 crore on Day 1 in India, becoming the first Tamil film to cross ₹150 crore globally on its opening day. The momentum continued as early estimates suggest the film earned ₹25.94 crore on Day 2, taking its total India net to ₹90.94 crore. Powered by Rajinikanth's magnetic presence and high-octane action, the film is racing toward the ₹100 crore mark domestically.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Power War 2 Surge

While Coolie took the early lead, War 2 is fighting back. Despite mixed reviews, the action-packed thriller raked in ₹52.5 crore on Day 1. As per early estimates from Sacnilk, it added ₹32.05 crore on Day 2, pushing its India total to ₹83.55 crore. With the advantage of YRF's massive distribution and the Jr NTR-Hrithik combo, War 2 is closing in fast.

Who Will Win the Independence Day Weekend?

Though Coolie leads overall by ₹7 crore in India net, War 2 outperformed it on August 15. With a holiday-filled weekend still in play, Janmashtami on Saturday and Sunday off, the competition is far from over. Audience turnout remains high, and the final numbers could shift momentum either way. One thing is certain: Indian cinema is the real winner this Independence Day.