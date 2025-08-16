'Bhopal To Harvard': Student's Viral Video Of Family's Emotional Reaction To Admission Inspires Millions (Watch)

For many Indian students, earning a place at an Ivy League institution is the pinnacle of academic achievement, a dream that requires years of relentless hard work, family support, and sacrifice. That dream came true for Purva Parwani, a young woman from Bhopal, whose admission to Harvard University has not only changed her life but also moved thousands online. A video capturing the exact moment she shared the news with her family has gone viral, sparking a wave of joy, tears, and heartfelt congratulations across social media

A Dream Realised In Bhopal

Purva posted the emotional clip on her social media, revealing how her family erupted in tears, hugs, and whispered prayers of gratitude upon learning she had been accepted into Harvard. The raw display of emotions resonated with viewers, who were quick to point out that such milestones often reflect the collective efforts of an entire family.

“We Made It” – The Viral Video

Captioning the clip“We made it. I couldn't have done it without my people,” Purva highlighted the role of her support system in her journey. The video has already amassed over 500,000 views, with hundreds of comments from strangers across the country who celebrated her success as if it were their own.

Social Media Reactions Overflow With Joy

From tears to inspiration, social media users shared how deeply the video touched them.

“This made me tear up. These reactions are so precious,” wrote one user.

Another commented,“Hoping to see myself like this in the future.”

Many echoed the sentiment that witnessing others' victories often strengthens their own resolve to chase dreams.

Living A Dream' At Harvard

In a follow-up video, Purva offered a glimpse into her new life on campus, walking through Harvard's historic grounds while reflecting on her journey.

“This video isn't a campus tour or a big announcement; it's just me walking through Harvard, living a dream, reflecting, smiling, tearing up a little and remembering every version of myself that dreamt of this moment,” she wrote.

Inspiring Others To Chase Their Goals

Encouraging her viewers, Purva added,“If you're watching this and holding on to a dream, I hope this video makes you hold it a little tighter.” Her journey from Bhopal to Harvard has now become more than just a personal milestone - it's a reminder that dreams, when pursued with dedication and resilience, can inspire countless others.