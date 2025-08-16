Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Intense Captaincy Face-Off Among Aryan, Abhilash, And Giselle - Who Will Be The Next Captain?

In the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the captain's position is highly coveted because the captain enjoys immunity from nominations. Every week, contestants compete fiercely to win the captaincy through various tasks, and this week was no different. The housemates were asked to nominate three contestants to compete for the captain's task. Each contestant named two others and gave reasons for their choices.

The Nomination Process and Top Contenders

Contestants carefully selected names they believed deserved a chance at captaincy. Rena nominated Aryan and Giselle, Sheethal chose Aryan and Abhilash, while Binny and Adhil also picked Aryan alongside other strong contenders like Appani Sarath and Abhilash. Names like Aryan, Abhilash, and Giselle appeared repeatedly in nominations, showing their strong presence and respect within the house. Other contestants like Jincy, Akbar, and Nevin also voted for these top three players, emphasizing their leadership and task performance skills.

Why Aryan, Abhilash, and Giselle?

Most contestants praised Abhilash for his listening skills and his ability to advise the current captain effectively, highlighting his leadership qualities. Aryan was recognized as a strategic gamer who consistently performs well across tasks, earning the admiration of many housemates. Giselle, known for her prowess in cooking tasks and gameplay, was appreciated for balancing competitive spirit with teamwork. These reasons helped them become the frontrunners for the captaincy.

Who Will Win the Captaincy?

The captaincy task will determine the next week's captain from Aryan, Abhilash, and Giselle. With strong supporters and notable strengths, the competition promises to be intense. The winner will not only get immunity but also play a pivotal role in steering the house dynamics. Fans eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling captaincy battle on Bigg Boss.