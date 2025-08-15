Abhishek Banerjee: Playing Jana Allows Me To Explore Innocence, Vulnerability, Humor All At Once

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) As his horror comedy film“Stree 2” turned one, Abhishek Banerjee revealed that playing the affable Jana is like home to him and it allows the actor to explore innocence, vulnerability and humor all at once.

Speaking about the milestone, Abhishek said: "Stree 2 will always hold a very special place in my heart, not just because it was a massive hit, but because it was a film made with so much love, laughter, and madness on set. Playing Jana is like coming home for me; it's a character that allows me to explore innocence, vulnerability, and humor all at once.”

“Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” is directed by Amar Kaushik. A sequel to the 2018 film Stree (2018) stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi and involved in a conflict with Stree.

Abhishek describes the audience's love for Jana as“nothing short of magical.”

“This unseen picture I've shared along with Sunil Kumar the demon Sarkata from the film are little snippets of the camaraderie, fun, and hard work that went into making this film what it is.”

Talking about his co-stars, he said:“We were a family on set, Raj, Shraddha, Pankaj sir, Apar, Amar, and the entire team - everyone brought their own magic to the table. A year later, I'm still humbled by how much people remember and cherish the film and Jana. Here's to more such stories that make you laugh, scream, and love in equal measure.”

The film had special cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

Abhishek's next is Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit. It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik.

The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

The film titled 'Baaghi Bechare' is a satire. As per 'Variety', 'Panchayat' standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of“this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.