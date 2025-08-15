Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar Attends Colombo Conclave
The Pagariya JBN Power Conclave 2025 is taking place in Colombo from 15–17 August, bringing together an impressive line-up of Indian political leaders, business magnates, and entertainment icons.
The high-profile event features distinguished speakers including Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Joining them will be leading business figures such as Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, and Aditya Ghosh, Co-founder of Akasa Air and former President of IndiGo Airlines.
Organisers say the conclave will serve as a platform to explore opportunities for collaboration between Sri Lanka and India across multiple sectors, including politics, entrepreneurship, tourism, and creative industries. Discussions, keynote addresses, and networking sessions will be held over the three days, with a special focus on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering innovation.
The event is expected to attract a large audience from both countries, highlighting Colombo's growing status as a regional hub for high-level business and cultural exchanges.
