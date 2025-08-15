The visit marks the USS Santa Barbara's first port call to Colombo, underscoring the strength of the U.S.–Sri Lanka partnership and our shared commitment to a secure, prosperous, and free Indo-Pacific. It also reflects the longstanding ties between our navies and the close cooperation that defines our relationship. Colombo will serve as a brief stop for the ship to take on fuel and supplies before continuing its mission.

The USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) is a part of the U.S. 7th Fleet which commands the world's largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.

“The arrival of the USS Santa Barbara to Sri Lanka is a powerful symbol of the U.S.–Sri Lanka partnership in action. As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet-the Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet-this visit reflects our shared commitment to maritime security, regional stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.“We're proud to stand alongside Sri Lanka as we work together to promote peace and prosperity across the region.”

The USS Santa Barbara is an Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship designed to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions. Christened on October 16, 2021, it is currently operating as part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. The Santa Barbara conducts regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.

The post US combat ship USS Santa Barbara to visit Sri Lanka appeared first on Colombo Gazette .