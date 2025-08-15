ICC Bans Former Sri Lankan Domestic Cricketer Saliya Saman

The 39-year-old was among eight individuals charged in September 2023 over offences related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. The tribunal determined that Saman had attempted to manipulate matches in the tournament, but timely intervention by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) prevented the breaches from being carried out.

Saman's suspension is backdated to 13 September 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended, meaning he has already served two years of the sanction. A seasoned campaigner, Saman played 101 first-class and 77 List A matches during his domestic career.

He was charged under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4 of the ECB Code, which cover match-fixing, attempts to fix matches, and soliciting or inducing others to engage in corrupt conduct.



Article 2.1.1: Being party to an attempt to improperly fix, contrive, or influence matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.1.3: Offering a reward to another participant in exchange for engaging in corrupt conduct. Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, or encouraging another participant to breach Article 2.1.

Saliya Saman enjoyed a prolific domestic career across formats. In first-class cricket, he scored 3,662 runs in 101 matches at an average of 27.95, including two centuries and 22 fifties, with a highest score of 129. He also contributed in List A cricket with 898 runs in 77 games and a best of 65, while in T20s he tallied 673 runs at a healthy strike rate of 129.92, highlighted by two half-centuries and a top score of 78 not out. (India Today)

