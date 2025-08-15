Tron Wave Analysis 15 August 2025

Tron: ⬇️ Sell

– Tron reversed from a daily up channel

– Likely to fall to support level 0.3400

Tron cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance trendline of the narrow daily up channel from the end of June – standing well above the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance trendline created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern long-legged Doji.

Given the strongly bearish sentiment seen across the crypto markets today and the overbought daily Stochastic, Tron cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.3400.