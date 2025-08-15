Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Working To Advance Heat-Stable Ricin Vaccine With Promising Efficacy



Ricin toxin is a potent biothreat, so lethal that even a dose the size of a grain of salt can be fatal within 48 to 72 hours.

RiVax(R) is a subunit protein vaccine that incorporates Soligenix's ThermoVax(R) technology, which eliminates the need for cold-chain storage. Soligenix reports that the RiVax antigen has been shown to be safe in phase 1 studies in humans, with future steps including pivotal animal efficacy studies.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

With global security threats driving demand for advanced biodefense solutions, Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is advancing RiVax(R), a heat-stable recombinant vaccine candidate aimed at protecting against deadly ricin toxin exposure. Supported by proprietary stabilization technology and robust preclinical data demonstrating long-lasting immunity, SNGX's RiVax represents both a critical public safety innovation and a significant market opportunity in the specialized vaccine sector.

Ricin toxin, derived from castor beans, is a potent biothreat, so lethal that even a dose the size of a grain of salt can be fatal within 48 to 72 hours, depending on the route of exposure ( ). RiVax is a subunit protein vaccine composed of a genetically inactivated version of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN