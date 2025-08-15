Viral Video: Putin Sports Peculiar Expressions Ahead Of Press Briefing With Trump Netizens Say 'Constipated'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin pulled off unusual facial expressions ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday, August 15. Breaking away from his usual stone-faced demeanour, Putin was caught on camera making confused expressions during his appearance in Anchorage, Alaska.

This epic moment has gone viral showing Putin in a mix of bemusement, raising his eyebrows which was followed by a tight-lipped smirk. The surprising display of emotions garnered several reactions on social media.

| 'Next time in Moscow': Putin tells Trump after Alaska talks, US President says ' Social media reaction

A flurry of reactions flooded social media as netizens strongly reacted to the viral video. A user wrote,“Putin sent his body double to Alaska, who failed miserably under pressure from the US press corps.”

Another user replied,“He couldn't maintain the facade of real Putin.”

A third user joked,“Looks like it's either constipated or in pain, hopefully both.”

A fourth user quipped,“What did Putin shout? Wrong answers only.”

A fifth user stated,“That's the last facial expression you want to see when negotiating.”

| LIVE: Alaska summit ends without Ukraine deal, Putin invites Trump to Russia

A sixth comment read,“Who's idea was it too have woman journalists.”

Donald Trump - Putin meeting outcome

President Donald Trump said he and Vladimir Putin didn't reach a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine after meeting on Friday - despite Putin saying they had come to“an understanding” - as the two leaders offered scant details on what was discussed while heaping praise on each other.

| Trump says Putin wants to 'stop seeing' people being killed in Ukraine

After the meeting between the two big world leaders that stretched for nearly 2.5 hours, Donald Trump announced that he and Vladimir Putin failed to strike a deal. However, Putin claimed that they had come to“an understanding” on Ukraine. He further issued a warning for Europe, urging it not to“torpedo the nascent progress.”

“There's no deal until there's a deal," AP quoted Donald Trump as saying. He further announced that he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders soon, to brief them on the discussions.

“We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to,” the US President said, adding,“And there are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”