After Trump-Putin Meeting, Netizens Say US President 'Deserves Nobel Peace Prize' If...: How Social Media Reacted

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Friday for a high-profile meeting, attracting global attention. The meeting began with the two leaders shaking hands on the tarmac, followed by a shared ride in the presidential limousine, known as 'the Beast' to the venue.

Both leaders arrived on separate planes, walking along red carpets that met in the middle. During their handshake, Trump was seen patting Putin's hand, signalling a cordial start to the talks. The summit included a three-on-three discussion with top aides from both countries and was held against the backdrop of American F-22 fighter jets and B-2 bombers.

While the precise agenda was not fully disclosed, the meeting offered both sides an opportunity for private conversation before formal discussions began.

The summit quickly went viral on social media. AI-generated videos, edited images, and memes depicting the leaders in humorous or exaggerated scenarios were widely shared.

User @emma6USA posted an AI video of the meeting, which received over 328,000 views. Other posts showed Trump in kneepads or imagined virtual game battles with Putin, generating thousands of reactions.

Some social media users poked fun at Trump's appearance and behaviour, while others speculated on the outcomes of the summit. One user joked:“Trump couldn't even walk in a straight line to greet Putin... looking like a malfunctioning Roomba.”

Another commented:“If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself.”

Another wrote:“President Trump and President Putin are currently riding together in The Beast. What a historic photo. What a historic moment.”

No Deal To End Russia's War In Ukraine

Trump was unable to secure an agreement from Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, marking a setback in what had been billed as his most significant diplomatic effort. The two leaders had been expected to hold a joint news conference after their talks, but they took no questions from journalists and shared only limited information.

Putin said the discussions produced an“understanding” on Ukraine, while cautioning Europe not to“torpedo the nascent progress.” Trump, for his part, described the meeting as having made“great progress,” though he acknowledged that several sticking points remained.

“There's no deal until there's a deal,” Trump told reporters. He added that he planned to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as European leaders to brief them on the two-hour meeting.