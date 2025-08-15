Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reveals Plan On Tariffs On China: 'I Don't Think I Have To Increase...'

Trump Reveals Plan On Tariffs On China: 'I Don't Think I Have To Increase...'


2025-08-15 10:12:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said,“Because of what happened today, I don't think I have to think of possible increase in tariffs on China”

(This is breaking news)

