Trump Thinks Ukraine Deal 'Close', Says 'Zelensky, Putin And I Guess Me Too' To Meet Next

MENAFN - Live Mint) At their high-stakes summit on Friday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to make any breakthroughs regarding the situation in Ukraine.

While the meeting highlighted some areas of mutual understanding and appeared to renew a sense of camaraderie between the two leaders, it made no progress in establishing a ceasefire.

However, Trump noted plans for a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, stating,“They're going to arrange a Zelensky-Putin meeting, and I suppose I'll be part of it too. European countries need to get involved.”

Trump, fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska air base for the first time the Russian leader was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We're not there yet, but we've made progress. There's no deal until there's a deal,” Trump said.

He called the meeting“extremely productive” with“many points” agreed, although he did not offer specifics.

Putin also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes.“We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine,” Putin said.

As Trump mused about a second meeting, Putin smiled and said in English:“Next time in Moscow.”

(With inputs from agencies)